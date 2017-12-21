From maggot-infested wounds to show champion: Buggy finds his forever home

A pony found as a months-old colt, abandoned and crawling with maggots, has found a new home in time for Christmas.

Buggy, who fought back from his bad start to win the title of rescue horse at the year at Equifest just over a year later, is settling in to his new Northumberland home – where he has become “quite the local celebrity” and is even hosting a carol concert.

Piebald Buggy was close to death, suffering from maggot-infested untreated back wounds, when he was found near Leeds in May 2016.

“He was incredibly weak and spent several days receiving round-the-clock care at the Minster Equine Veterinary Practice where it was touch and go whether he would make it,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

Once he was strong enough, Buggy travelled to the charity’s Penny Farm to start his rehabilitation, which culminated in his winning the Equifest title last summer, “an incredible achievement for a pony who was close to death just over a year earlier”, the spokesman said.

Adding another string to his bow, Buggy, who had by this time joined the charity’s rehoming scheme, ended his time with World Horse Welfare by starring as Prince Charming in the Penny Farm annual pantomime.

His rehomers, Linda and Jim, already have two World Horse Welfare equines – Ethany and Zsonia.

“We had followed Buggy’s story right from the start and felt a real connection with him,” Linda said. “As soon as I heard he would be looking for a home, I was checking the World Horse Welfare website every day to ensure I didn’t miss the opportunity to rehome him!

“He has settled in really well with our seven horses and three alpacas – although he does have a real penchant for exploring the farm whenever he gets the chance.”

Linda said Buggy’s stable door has been made lower as he was too small to see over it.

“I now love seeing his cute face peeping out each morning,” she added. “He’s clearly learnt well from his time in the spotlight as he’s such a poser whenever anyone has a camera around and he’s already quite the local celebrity with carol-singing taking place at the stables in his honour before Christmas!

“He is a great companion for our other horses but I think he has such a taste for the limelight, we shall have to continue his in-hand showing career. We’re both so delighted to have been able to give this amazing little pony a home and look forward to seeing what the future brings for Buggy!”

