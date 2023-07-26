Young jockey ‘rides for his win’ at the RIHS aboard his grandmother’s home-bred Welsh pony





Two years to the day after he reigned in mini ranks, a young jockey stole the show in the RIHS UKPH M&M young riders supreme championship at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) with his grandmother’s home-bred Welsh section A.

In 2021, James Burchell and Rowfantina Orlando-Bloom had led the M&M first ridden final en route to the section championship, on what was the pony’s RIHS debut.

Today, the well-matched duo won the junior M&M small breeds class in the Roger Stack Arena before they put on an exemplary display in Hickstead’s main ring to become the new RIHS UKPH M&M young riders champions.

Clare Dew and Natalie Middlemass judged the three young rider classes as well as the championship.

“This morning we began judging at 7.30am and we had a lot of ponies in the ring in front of us,” explained Clare. “Our eventual champions had been missed on the go round and so they were pulled in about 10th. When they came out to do their show, the pony absolutely filled my eye and the rider produced the most wonderful individual performance. When Natalie and I came back together, we both agreed that this combination should move up to win. They were simply outstanding.”

Natalie added: “We both agreed on our champion. The jockey was brilliant, too, and he definitely rode for his win today.”

In 2017, James, who is also a keen pony racer, was crowned overall supreme pony champion with the show pony lead rein Seamoor Lady Derby, when led by his father, Oliver Burchell.

Oliver’s mum, Mandy Burchell Small, bred Orlando-Bloom by Broekland Allesandro out of Rowfantina Old Times, one of her most adored and consistent broodmares.

Reserve for the RIHS UKPH M&M young riders supreme championship was the winning large breeds combination, Amber Danter riding Katie Parry’s Welsh cob mare Maesyfelin Tara.

“I loved this mare all day long,” said Clare. “She is a lovely stamp to breed from eventually, and she really covered the ground.”

