



Home-produced Connemara gelding Emlaughmore Lightening gave his owner a first-ever Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) victory as he lifted the UK Ponies and Horses amateur riders championship against 28 other entries.

Casey Ormrod’s Emlaughmore Lightening, who is known at home as Cian, is an eight-year-old by Contepomi Cashel out of Blakehill Patience. The mannerly grey was initially pulled in 15th after the go-round by judges Clare Dew (ride) and Natalie Middlemas (conformation). Casey had not expected to move up the line-up to win, despite pushing the boat out during her show.

“I just can’t believe it,” said full-time beauty therapist Casey, who rode a show incorporating an extension through the change of rein. “We were pulled in about half way down the line, and my decision to ride a slightly different show was completely spur of the moment. I thought I might as well go for it.”

Last season, Lancashire-based Casey and Cian finished second in the Connemara final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on their first appearance there, and they’re booked in to return to the NEC later this year.

“I bought Cian as a two-year-old and I did a novice season with him before stepping him up to the opens,” said Casey, who finished fifth in the Pretty Polly final at last year’s RIHS on Cian’s debut at the show. “Now, I hope he’ll go on to do some jumping. He’s a quirky Connemara and he has his moments, but he’s a very good boy in the ring.”

Showing is a hobby for Casey and her family.

“There are a lot of early mornings and I have a great support system in my parents who help me out a lot,” she said.

In second was Amber Twambley riding her own Copella Black Knight, another home-produced eight-year-old gelding. The Welsh section B is by Eyarth Braveheart and he is booked in to compete in three finals at Hickstead this week.

