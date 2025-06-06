Young Brit takes over five-star horses, new baby for Olympic medallist and other things the horse world is talking about





Five-star horses move to new rider

British eventer Lizzie Baugh, 27, has taken over the ride of Crazy Du Loir and En Taros Des Vernier, as she becomes a rider for Caunton Manor Stud. Both horses were formerly ridden by Oliver Townend and made their five-star debuts with him at Pau last autumn. Caunton executive director Victoria Wright said it was “organically the right time to move on”; Oliver is based three hours from Caunton and Victoria is keen to have the horses at home. Victoria is also keen to support the next generation of riders. “It’s really hard for the younger riders coming into the sport. It doesn’t seem as accessible as it used to be with owners, so it’s nice to be able to give Lizzie a chance,” she said.

New baby for Olympic medallist and wife

World number one dressage rider Cathrine Dufour-Laudrup and her wife Rasmine Laudrup have welcomed a baby girl. Rasmine gave birth to Palma at 12.59am on 31 May. “You gave me the perfect pregnancy. Now we will give you the most amazing life,” said Rasmine. The couple announced last November that Rasmine was pregnant, five months after Cathrine was part of the Danish team that won silver at the Paris Olympics. In March Cathrine topped the FEI world dressage rankings for the first time in her career, and in the updated rankings for June she remains ahead of Lottie Fry by 116 points. Germany’s Isabell Werth is in third.

How to fix your competition season if it’s not going to plan

In this exclusive feature for H&H subscribers, we talk to sports psychologists and riders about goal setting, dealing with setbacks and toxic positivity. “It’s being specific and saying, ‘If my goal is X, what are the steps I need to take?’ and then mapping out your timetable. Many people work on what they enjoy doing and don’t work on the things they find the hardest, which is human nature, but it’s about being willing to work on the things that are holding you back,” says Krissie Ivings of Aspire Rider Confidence & Hypnotherapy.

