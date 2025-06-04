Would you jump this? See every fence on new designer’s first Bramham cross-country course





The Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course has been designed by Andrew Heffernan for the first time at this year’s event (5-8 June), following Ian Stark’s retirement last year.

The Defender CCI4*-L track is 5725m long, with an optimum time of 10min 3sec. There are 24 fences, with this course marked by the blue numbers. The green numbers are for the CCI4*-S track.

Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for CCI4*-L

Fence 1: Bedmax Flower Bed

Fence 2: Askham Bryan College Table

Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

Fence 3a

Fence 3b

Fence 4abc: Coopers Oxer to Oxer to Shoulder

Fence 4a

Fence 4b

Fence 4c

Fence 5: The Lycetts Table

Fence 6abcde: The Defender Round House

Fence 6a

Fence 6b

Fence 6cde direct route

Fence 6cde direct route side view

Fence 6c long route

Fence 6d long route

Fence 6e long route

Fence 7: An Eventful Life Stick Pile

Fence 8abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail

Fence 8a direct route

Fences 8b and 8c direct route

Fence 8c direct route

Fence 8a long route

Fence 8b long route

Fence 8c long route

Fence 9: The British Eventing Support Trust Ditch

Fence 10ab: The Kidney Pond Drop

Fence 10a

Fence 10b direct route

Fence 10b long route

Fence 11abc: The Kidney Ponds Triple Brush

Fence 11a direct route

Fence 11b direct route

Fence 11c direct route

Fence 11a long route

Fence 11bc long route

The lettering of this combination means riders cannot change their mind about their route after jumping into the water – if they jump the bounce in, they are committed to taking the direct route at element c.

Fence 12: Joules Leap of Faith

Fence 13abc: The Big Log with Angled Faces

Fence 13ab direct route

Fence 13c direct route

Fence 13a long route

Fence 13b long route

Fence 13c long route

Fence 14: Aardvark Safaris Ranch

Fence 15ab: Oxer to Oxer

Fence 15a

Fence 15b

Fence 16: Generator Power Hanging Log

Fence 17: The Insurance Emporiuim Fish Hook

Fence 18: Parry Land & Property Fish Hook

Fence 19abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond

Fence 19a

Fence 19b – choice of arrowheads in the water

Fence 19cd direct route

Fence 19c long route

Fence 19d long route

Fence 20: Speedi-Beet Oxer

Fence 21abc: The Defender Trail

Fence 21a

Fence 21b

Fence 21c

Fence 22: Rainbow Equine Hospital Turn for Home

Fence 23ab: The Suregrow Penultimate Contender

Fence 23a

Fence 23b

Fence 24: Bishop Burton College Finale

