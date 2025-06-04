{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Would you jump this? See every fence on new designer’s first Bramham cross-country course

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course has been designed by Andrew Heffernan for the first time at this year’s event (5-8 June), following Ian Stark’s retirement last year.

    The Defender CCI4*-L track is 5725m long, with an optimum time of 10min 3sec. There are 24 fences, with this course marked by the blue numbers. The green numbers are for the CCI4*-S track.

    Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for CCI4*-L

    Fence 1: Bedmax Flower Bed

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 1

    Fence 2: Askham Bryan College Table

    Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones

    Fence 3a

    Fence 3b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 3b

    Fence 4abc: Coopers Oxer to Oxer to Shoulder

    Fence 4a

    Fence 4b

    Fence 4c

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 4c

    Fence 5: The Lycetts Table

    Fence 6abcde: The Defender Round House

    Fence 6a

    Fence 6b

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 6b

    Fence 6cde direct route

    Fence 6cde direct route side view

    Fence 6c long route

    Fence 6d long route

    Fence 6e long route

    Fence 7: An Eventful Life Stick Pile

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 7

    Fence 8abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail

    Fence 8a direct route

    Fences 8b and 8c direct route

    Fence 8c direct route

    Fence 8a long route

    Fence 8b long route

    Fence 8c long route

    Fence 9: The British Eventing Support Trust Ditch

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 9

    Fence 10ab: The Kidney Pond Drop

    Fence 10a

    Fence 10b direct route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 10b

    Fence 10b long route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 10b long route

    Fence 11abc: The Kidney Ponds Triple Brush

    Fence 11a direct route

    Fence 11b direct route

    Fence 11c direct route

    Fence 11a long route

    Fence 11bc long route

    The lettering of this combination means riders cannot change their mind about their route after jumping into the water – if they jump the bounce in, they are committed to taking the direct route at element c.

    Fence 12: Joules Leap of Faith

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: Joules Leap of Faith

    Fence 13abc: The Big Log with Angled Faces

    Fence 13ab direct route

    Fence 13c direct route

    Fence 13a long route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 13a long route

    Fence 13b long route

    Fence 13c long route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 13c long route

    Fence 14: Aardvark Safaris Ranch

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 14

    Fence 15ab: Oxer to Oxer

    Fence 15a

    Fence 15b

    Fence 16: Generator Power Hanging Log

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 16

    Fence 17: The Insurance Emporiuim Fish Hook

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 17

    Fence 18: Parry Land & Property Fish Hook

    Fence 19abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond

    Fence 19a

    Fence 19b – choice of arrowheads in the water

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: final water combination

    Fence 19cd direct route

    Fence 19c long route

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 19c long route

    Fence 19d long route

    Fence 20: Speedi-Beet Oxer

    Fence 21abc: The Defender Trail

    Fence 21a

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 21a

    Fence 21b

    Fence 21c

    Fence 22: Rainbow Equine Hospital Turn for Home

    Fence 23ab: The Suregrow Penultimate Contender

    Fence 23a

    Fence 23b

    Fence 24: Bishop Burton College Finale

    Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course 2025: fence 24

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

    You may like...