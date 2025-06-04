Would you jump this? See every fence on new designer’s first Bramham cross-country course

The Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course has been designed by Andrew Heffernan for the first time at this year’s event (5-8 June), following Ian Stark’s retirement last year.
The Defender CCI4*-L track is 5725m long, with an optimum time of 10min 3sec. There are 24 fences, with this course marked by the blue numbers. The green numbers are for the CCI4*-S track.
Defender Bramham Horse Trials cross-country course for CCI4*-L
Fence 1: Bedmax Flower Bed
Fence 2: Askham Bryan College Table
Fence 3ab: Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Cones
Fence 3a
Fence 3b
Fence 4abc: Coopers Oxer to Oxer to Shoulder
Fence 4a
Fence 4b
Fence 4c
Fence 5: The Lycetts Table
Fence 6abcde: The Defender Round House
Fence 6a
Fence 6b
Fence 6cde direct route
Fence 6cde direct route side view
Fence 6c long route
Fence 6d long route
Fence 6e long route
Fence 7: An Eventful Life Stick Pile
Fence 8abc: Rail, Ditch, Rail
Fence 8a direct route
Fences 8b and 8c direct route
Fence 8c direct route
Fence 8a long route
Fence 8b long route
Fence 8c long route
Fence 9: The British Eventing Support Trust Ditch
Fence 10ab: The Kidney Pond Drop
Fence 10a
Fence 10b direct route
Fence 10b long route
Fence 11abc: The Kidney Ponds Triple Brush
Fence 11a direct route
Fence 11b direct route
Fence 11c direct route
Fence 11a long route
Fence 11bc long route
The lettering of this combination means riders cannot change their mind about their route after jumping into the water – if they jump the bounce in, they are committed to taking the direct route at element c.
Fence 12: Joules Leap of Faith
Fence 13abc: The Big Log with Angled Faces
Fence 13ab direct route
Fence 13c direct route
Fence 13a long route
Fence 13b long route
Fence 13c long route
Fence 14: Aardvark Safaris Ranch
Fence 15ab: Oxer to Oxer
Fence 15a
Fence 15b
Fence 16: Generator Power Hanging Log
Fence 17: The Insurance Emporiuim Fish Hook
Fence 18: Parry Land & Property Fish Hook
Fence 19abcd: Womble Bond Dickinson Pond
Fence 19a
Fence 19b – choice of arrowheads in the water
Fence 19cd direct route
Fence 19c long route
Fence 19d long route
Fence 20: Speedi-Beet Oxer
Fence 21abc: The Defender Trail
Fence 21a
Fence 21b
Fence 21c
Fence 22: Rainbow Equine Hospital Turn for Home
Fence 23ab: The Suregrow Penultimate Contender
Fence 23a
Fence 23b
Fence 24: Bishop Burton College Finale
