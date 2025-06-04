Igniting the passion for horses: Horse & Hound brings out its first junior special





Young riders, this one is for you!

The Horse & Hound team has been delighted to work on our very first junior special, which features in this week’s edition of the magazine (5 June).

As part of efforts to inspire and share our passion with the next generation of equestrians, we have produced a special magazine for them; 36 pages aimed at riders aged 14 to 18.

“There’s a lot of good feeling and goodwill around this junior special – more than I can remember experiencing in the past decade,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“The riders who we have put young readers’ questions to have come back to us in a flash, some adding how thrilled they are that H&H is producing a special magazine for young enthusiasts, and others saying how much they love to have the opportunity to help and engage with the next generation of riders and horse lovers.”

As well as top riders’ answering juniors’ questions, posters and “trot trumps”, we get to know influencer Harlow White, speak to eventer Alice Casburn, pick up some grooming and plaiting tips from Olympic groom Adam Short and take part in a polework session with the legendary Mary King.

“Mary couldn’t have been more generous with her time, inviting all the children taking part to have their picture taken with her and her Olympic medal, which made their day – just as it would have mine at the same age,” Sarah said.

“This issue looks fantastic and is thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish. We have been enthused and motivated by the positivity shown to engage further young riders and encourage their passion for horses and horse sport. I hope this will be the first of many similar opportunities. One article, one interaction, one experience can be enough to light or cement a lifelong love of equestrianism – as we all well know.”

The junior special is on sale for a week from 5 June.

