One horse leaves competition and three held at Bramham first trot-up





One horse left the CCI4*-L competition at the Defender Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up this afternoon (4 June).

Austin O’Connor’s ride Ventura Rock, owned by breeder Kate Jarvey, was sent to the holding box and the Irish rider then chose to withdraw the grey mare rather than re-present her.

Two other horses both made trips to the holding box at the Bramham Horse Trials first trot-up, sponsored by Fibre-Beet, but both passed when brought before the ground jury – Austrian Christian Steiner (president), Britain’s Nikki Herbert and Ireland’s James Rooney – for a second time.

The held horses were US competitor Rowan Laird’s Sceilig Concordio and Jeweetwel, owned and ridden by the home side’s Emma Hyslop-Webb.

Stonehavens Baby Blue, the mount of Sweden’s Frida Andersen, drew gasps when he slipped badly going away from the ground jury, but he appeared none the worse for it and passed the inspection.

Fifty-three horses go forward to the dressage tomorrow in the Defender CCI4*-L class.

A number of the British riders dressed in a festival theme – perhaps in honour of Leeds Festival, which is also held at Bramham Park – Tom McEwen wearing an Olympic sunhat, Tom Crisp a beaded headband and shorts and Daisy Berkeley a multi-coloured bright outfit. Tom Crisp and Daisy won the Hiho Silver best-dressed prizes.

The turnout prize went to Tom Jackson’s ride United 36, with credit to groom Chloe Whitelaw.

New world number one Harry Meade sported bright green trousers to trot up his two rides, Jet Fighter and Cooley Anything You Like.

The CCI4*-S dressage starts at 9.30am tomorrow and the CCI4*-L dressage at 10.30am.

It’s all change at Bramham this year as the British national under-25 championship runs within the CCI4*-S class for the first time this year, having previously been a separate CCI4*-L section.

In addition, there is a new cross-country course-designer for the 2025 event, Cheshire-based Dutch championship rider Andrew Heffernan takes over following Ian Stark’s retirement.

