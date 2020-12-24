World Horse Welfare’s residents and staff have featured in the charity’s annual Christmas message as the teams thank the public for their support during 2020.

The charity’s Teddy Boy, Mrs Potts, Actuality, Waffle, Pumpkin, Opal, Fleur, Ruby, Florence, and Ernie are among those to spread the Christmas spirit.

The charity thanked supporters on behalf of the likes of Kipling, who underwent castration, dental work and veterinary treatment since coming into the charity’s care.

“Your support and donations have seen him transform from an underweight stallion to a really lovely friendly gelding who has a new home to go to this Christmas,” said the team member.

Another team member added that thanks to supporters, the charity has been able to rehabilitate horses from “all walks of life” including ex-racehorse Actuality.

World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers concluded the message, stating that the team “couldn’t have put it better”.

“Despite everything that’s happened this year, with your support, World Horse Welfare has continued to be able to help so many horses in need. But there is still so much to do especially as we head into 2021 when we expect to be busier than ever,” he said.

“It’s at times like these when we all need the help and support of those around us, and in this regard you have risen to the challenge quite superbly. This year you have helped us rehome more horses than ever before. You have continued to support us financially despite the trying circumstances for everyone and you have continued to be able to help us create lasting change for horses. The simple words thank you do not seem to do justice for how grateful we are, but thank you so much.”

“On behalf of everyone at the charity I wish you, your family, your friends, and your horses, a very merry Christmas and all the best for the coming year.”

