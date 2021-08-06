Yearling dies and foal burned in stable fire thought to have been started deliberately





A yearling died and a filly foal was lucky to survive a stable fire thought to have been caused deliberately.

Kent Police is investigating the suspected arson involving a stable in Ash, Kent, on Tuesday night (3 August). It is understood that the two young horses were inside at the time, and while the months-old filly escaped, with relatively superficial burns, the yearling did not.

Passers-by found the filly on the road and she was taken to a veterinary hospital.

“She’s responding well to treatment,” one of those involved in her rescue told H&H.

“The vet said it was scorching; she’s lost her foal hair but it should grow back over most of her body. Her mane’s been obliterated and there may be some scars but her prognosis seems good.”

The rescuer said the foal is thought to be three to four months old.

“She’s tiny,” she said. “She was lucky to get out as she’d have been a fireball.

“Nothing surprises me any more but this shocked me. The lady who found her was in tears; she said the whole place smelt like something had been cooked.”

A police spokesman told H&H: “Kent Police is investigating a suspected arson at a stable in Barnfield Park, Ash, at around 10pm on 3 August.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/140289/21. They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.”

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) spokesman said: “KFRS was called at 22:13 on 3 August to reports of a fire at a stable in Ash, Sevenoaks. Two fire engines attended and crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported, however one horse had died at the scene before crews arrived. The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.”

