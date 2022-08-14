



The Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships times have been released for the freestyle on the final day of competition in Herning.

The top eight riders across the five grades, using combined scores from their individual and team tests, have qualified to ride the freestyle for the final set of medals, and all four British riders are among those who will be in action on this final day.

The World Para Dressage Championships times for the four British riders are as follows:

World Para Dressage Championships times: when do the other favourites ride?

Make sure you don’t miss these other riders, all of whom could end up on the podium:

Rodolpho Riskalla and Don Henrico (BRA, grade IV): 9.54am (8.54am BST)

Sanne Voets and Demantur RS2 NOP (NED, grade IV): 10.03am (9.03am BST)

Katrine Kristensen and Goerklintgaards Quater (DEN, grade II): 11.11am (10.11am BST)

Pepo Puch and Sailor’s Blue (AUT, grade II): 11.38am (10.38am BST)

Rihards Snikus and King Of The Dance (LAT, grade I): 1.03pm (12.03pm BST)

Tobias Thorning Jorgensen and Jolene Hill (DEN, grade III): 3.18pm (2.18pm BST)

Frank Hosmar and Alphaville NOP (NED, grade V): 4.39pm (3.39pm BST)

Michele George and Best Of 8 (BEL, grade V): 4.48pm (3.48pm BST)

The team medals concluded yesterday, with the Netherlands taking gold ahead of Denmark in silver and the USA in bronze. Britain finished fourth, the first time they have finished off a championship podium in para dressage.

