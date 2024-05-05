World number four wins Windsor U25 title on European debut





Natalie Dean, the world’s fourth highest-ranked U25 rider, launched her European debut with a win at Royal Windsor in the coveted U25 final.

The US-based 24-year-old left the competition vying for second place, sealing the class from first draw with an untouchable round on her mare Dotcom D’Authuit.

It was success straight out of the starting blocks for rising star Natalie, who is training with Ben Maher.

“It’s my first time showing at Windsor, we were hoping I was going to get into the 5* but hopefully I’ll be able to jump that next year,” Natalie said.

“This is my first show in Europe and it’s great to be over here. I’m basing myself in England with Ben and we’re planning do shows in Europe and in England.

“Windsor is an amazing show,” she added. It’s so fun seeing all the English hunters, paint horses and the cobs. It has such a nice charm.”

‘We were actually planning to go quicker’

Poles had fallen all round a well-built opening U25 track, with some of Britain’s top young rider combinations put out of contention by just one down.

From 31 starters, Natalie was joined in the jump off by just four others: Francesca Young (Carrickview Libretto), Jake Myers (J Superstar), Lottie Tutt (Billy Olga) and Olivia Sponer (Bingo Du Chateau).

Harrison Hattea (Come On Ferrari) was the only other rider to leave the fences standing, but didn’t make the jump off after adding a penalty for 0.05sec over the time allowed.

In the second phase was Jake and Olivia who posted the next most competitive rounds, with J Superstar, who never looked like touching a fence, crossing the line 1.73sec behind Natalie’s time. But Olivia in final draw came home 0.04sec faster on Joe Stockdales’ former ride to slot into second place.

“We were actually planning to do one less stride on one of the lines but Ben said there weren’t so many in the jump off, so we played it a bit safe today and it worked out,” said Natalie, who has been riding the now 11-year-old mare since she was a seven-year-old.

The partnership has experience at CSI5* 1.50m-1.55m level, so were jumping well within their comfort zone.

“She is a very careful horse and she is so fast. She has a little bit of her own technique but it really works for her,” Natalie said. “She takes a bit of time in the air but she makes up for it with her stride.”

