‘Now I can maybe turn it up’: 10-year-old gelding contains his enthusiasm to deliver another +76% for Denmark at World Dressage Championships





Danish rider Daniel Bachmann Andersen has strengthened the home side’s medal hopes in the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships with a +76% in the grand prix.

Daniel contained the 10-year-old Marshall-Bell’s enthusiasm to deliver an impressive test, which put the combination into sixth in the World Dressage Championships results at this stage.

The Blue Hors Don Romantic son, who shone in Aachen last month finishing third in the grand prix freestyle, produced expressive half passes in the first stage of the test however lost a bit of energy in the first piaffe. He really relaxed into the extended walk, and although he became a little overactive in the latter passage and piaffe work – his enthusiasm worked well for the pair in the one and two-time changes. The pair finished on 76.58%.

“The feeling in there was absolutely fantastic,” said Daniel.

“I loved my ones, they were really good and soft – and he was really walking nicely today and settling good. The piaffe passage can be much more energetic but I liked overall that he was just with me listening all the way, that was a good start for the next day.”

Daniel, who was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Europeans in Hagen last year, said Marshall-Bell has grown in confidence.

“He hasn’t done many shows, he’s still just 10 years old. We didn’t do the World Cup season last year because I didn’t want to that with a nine-year-old,” he said.

“He’s got more strength and become softer in the body now. The first day here he was a bit spooky so we really had the tactic today of slow it down and get a safe round. He surprised me how calm he was in there, I was thinking ‘Ok, come on’ – but it worked and he really listened. From now on I can maybe turn it up a little bit because there’s lots of power, it’s just being able to control it and get that soft feeling, because it can also tip a little bit the other way, then you get a mistake which we don’t want.”

Marshall-Bell was sold earlier this year to 22-year-old Israeli rider Nicola Ahorner but Daniel said the gelding will remain with him for the moment.

“I’ll keep riding him, and Nicola will fly in and train with me. Then we will make a show programme for Marshall and Nicola so they can start competing together,” he said.

“I’m so excited to join that journey as well. I’m also a trainer not just a rider, I like to teach and bring my knowledge further on, that makes me better.”

Medal favourites Denmark sit in a strong position at this stage in the World Dressage Championships results, with Nanna Merrald Rasmussen and Blue Hors Zack delivering 76.72% yesterday, and Carina Cassøe scoring 76.86% on Krüth Heiline’s Danciera. Cathrine Laudrop-Dufor will be last to ride for the team on Vamos Amigos at 7.18pm local time (6.18pm BST).

