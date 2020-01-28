World Cup history made as riders dead-heat for the win

History was made in World Cup showjumping this weekend when two riders tied for first place.

Mexico’s Gonzalo Azcárraga, on Fabio, and Alberto Sanchez-Cozar, on Union De La Nutira, both crossed the jump-off finish line in 48.95 seconds, in the Guadalajara leg of the World Cup on 25 January.

Three combinations had jumped clear in the first round but first to go in the jump-off, Mexican Lorenza O’Farrill on Queens Darling, rolled a pole. Alberto then jumped clear.

“I didn’t know what time Alberto had done. I was just waiting for the result, and I couldn’t see the [scoreboard] whether I was first or second,” Gonzalo said. “I just heard a scream from the audience ‘You’re tied! You’re tied!’

“I’m absolutely blown away by [Fabio]. This week has probably been the best week of my life. To be at this level is just a dream come true.”

Video of the two rounds shows each man was ahead at different points in the class but both appear to land from the last fence at exactly the same time, leading to the tie, the first in the North American World Cup league.

Alberto said: “I liked everything about what my horse [did today].

“He was clean and covered the obstacles like I wanted. I didn’t ride that fast because Lorenza had a rail. I was just waiting to see the outcome from Gonzalo. I am very happy. It was a good competition, and it’s a good position [to be in].”

The two top Mexican riders from the North American league will qualify for the World Cup final in Las Vegas in April. Alberto and Gonzalo, both on 19 points, are in joint second position behind Everardo Hegewisch Diaz Infante, on 23 points.

