World class jump-offs, titanium hoods and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A superb double victory

It was Harry Charles’s week at the London International Horse Show.

The 22-year-old followed up his win in Sunday’s World Cup leg with victory in the grand prix on the final night of the show, his superb jump-off clear a masterclass of speed and control, which also helped earn him the leading rider of the show title.

Find out how Harry secured the win and what he thought of his week

2. Titanium hoods

The close-fitting titanium hoods sported by a number of horses at this week’s London International Horse Show have sparked widespread interest online.

The titanium masks have been seen on horses at all levels for the past year or so, from Louise Saywell’s puissance ride at the 2020 national showjumping championships, to several winners at both Horse of the Year Show and the London event this year.

Find out why the top riders use them and on which horses

3. Save of the century

The London International save of the show award has to go to Harrie Smolders.

The Dutch rider and his ride Monaco almost came unstuck at the first fence of the World Cup leg jump-off; the 12-year-old mistimed his take-off but managed to snatch all four legs clear of the poles to appear to hover over the fence. Conventional it certainly wasn’t but the combination recovered to gallop home in the second-fastest time of the night.

Find out what Harrie had to say about the placing of the fence

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.