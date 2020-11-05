Woman fined for attempting 160-mile trip to Wales to see her horse during lockdown

A woman who breached Welsh lockdown rules by trying to visit her horse has been fined by police.

The woman was making the trip of about 160 miles from Leicester to Ceredigion, west Wales, on Sunday (1 November) when she was stopped by Dyfed-Powys Police and issued with the fixed penalty notice.

This was before England’s second coronavirus lockdown came into force but as Wales has been in a “firebreak lockdown” since 23 October, with no plans to end it until 9 November, she was breaking the rules.

Superintendent Craig Templeton, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said officers have been conducting high-visibility patrols across the four counties the force covers, throughout the lockdown.

“These have included daily road checks in key areas, which allow officers to engage with motorists and ensure that Welsh Government regulations regarding essential travel are understood and being followed,” he said.

“We have been pleased that the majority of people are adhering to the rules and appreciate these checks are part of helping keep our communities safe.

“Where people have been found making unnecessary journeys, officers have explained the current limitations and encouraged people to return home.

Continues below…

Advice for equestrians as second lockdown looms British Dressage and the British Horse Society have issued interim guidance to riders and members as the equestrian world waits Horse sport shutdown looks inevitable as second lockdown announced “I think there will be a fair bit of lobbying but I don’t see how we can avoid a shutdown Give the gift of Horse & Hound and save 35% If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

“Enforcement – through the issue of fixed penalty notices or FPNs – remains only a method of last resort when drivers are determined to flout the rules.

“We would like to thank everyone who has worked with us to help keep Wales safe, and remind everyone that travel restrictions remain in place until November 9.”

Under Welsh Government rules, owners of horses and livestock are “being asked to limit their movement outside the home or farm to a minimum”, and travel is limited to “essential travel only”.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

