Woman arrested after £10,000 haul including tack stolen





An arrest has been made in relation to the theft of equipment, including tack, worth about £10,000.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that a young woman has been arrested in connection with the theft from a vehicle last week.

“We received reports of a theft from a vehicle between 8.30pm and midnight on Tuesday, 21 March from an address on Whitsbury Road in Fordingbridge,” a spokesman for the force told H&H.

“Following further police enquiries, New Forest’s high harm team and response and patrol officers searched three premises including a property on Alexandra Road in Bournemouth, a property on The Headlands in Salisbury, Wiltshire and a property on Salisbury Road in Ringwood.

“Property, including horse tack items valued at around £10,000 in total was recovered and seized as a result.”

The spokesman said a 23-year-old woman from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. She has since been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

A 33-year-old man from Ringwood is expected to voluntarily attend an interview under caution in a police custody suite.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.