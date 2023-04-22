‘Yard favourite’ delivers to land major Winter Dressage Championships victory: ‘there’s still room for improvement’





Becky Moody powered her way to a second 2023 NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships freestyle title, delighting judges with a performance to a toe-tapping Full Monty soundtrack aboard Jo Cooper’s Jack Diamond.

“Legs”, the “yard favourite”, was not to be outshone by his stablemate James Bond 2, with whom Becky scooped Magic prix st georges freestyle victory on Thursday. “Northern Lass” Becky and the nine-year-old gelding, who shares his nickname with his namesake, the Prohibition-era gangster Jack “Legs” Diamond, danced their way to pole position in the Superflex Inter I freestyle gold a score of 75.46%.

“The music is from the Full Monty, which was based in Sheffield – I’m quite close to Sheffield, it’s a great movie and it suits him,” she told H&H, crediting Equidance’s Tony Hobden for creating both her winning freestyles.

“I’m really lucky. I’ve just had the two horses here this week and it has actually been lovely to be able to really focus on them.

“They’ve both been brilliant – they’re both still young, only nine. I’ve had them both since they were three and that journey is very special.

“The training is why I do it, really. You build such a partnership with them when you’ve done everything with them. We’ve got a fantastic team at home, who are instrumental.”

And while what “Legs” delivered was, in Becky’s words, “pretty cool”. She believes there is even more to come from this rising star.

“I’m never totally satisfied,” she said, with a chuckle. “There was loads of room for improvement – he just needed to be a little bit more engaged and a little bit easier in the balance, but his natural scope is phenomenal.

“I always get a little bit frustrated, because I know how much more is still there and we haven’t quite got it in the arena yet. He is a lovely person, so talented, and he went in there and really tried.”

Winter Dressage Championships: Area Festival title for Badminton grassroots-bound teacher

Holly Jessett and her 10-year-old gelding Lombard Lad warmed up for the eventing Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships at Badminton (3 to 4 May) with victory in the Petplan Equine prelim bronze Area Festival final.

“I’m a primary school teacher, so it’s very busy in the week for me, but I always find time to make sure I ride him,” said Holly, who trains with George Martin on the flat.

“He felt really forward and off my leg today. His long-rein walk was really nice, and his halt at the end was really good – we’ve been working on the halt recently. His canter was nice, forwards and uphill as well. I can’t really believe that I’ve won!”

The in-form pair will now head to Badminton for the 90cm championship class.

Molly Rowan Sharples partnered her boss David Pincus’ 10-year-old gelding Sheepcote Jackson to win the final Winter Dressage Championships class of the day.

The duo were among the last competitors to come forward in the Spillers medium freestyle silver class and their harmonious performance to their Man of la Mancha soundtrack earned them the winner’s sash.

“I adore him,” said Molly. “He has an amazing trot and is a pleasure to work with. He’s so sweet and willing. Whatever you ask, he’s just very happy to go along with.

“I’ve been working with him for two years now. He’s taught me so much and I feel like we’ve grown together.”

The Johnson son’s test was rewarded with a winning score of 73.44% and is Molly’s first national title.

“I started with David and Serena Pincus about three years ago. I went there not knowing anything about dressage and they have been wonderful. They’ve taught me everything and allowed me to ride horses like Jackson. It’s been amazing.”

Youth on song

With a raft of under-21 Area Festival finals on Saturday, there were plenty of talented young riders impressing the judges.

Among these was 14-year-old Harriet Drewery, who scooped the prelim silver under-21 Area Festival final with Desana.

“We’ve had her 10 months and most of the time you definitely wouldn’t know she’s a chestnut mare,” said Harriet, who scored 70.56% with Claire Drewery’s Diamond Hit 14.2hh. “It’s my first championship show and I’ve loved all of it.”

Bridget and Ros Tate’s wonderful Armada Dyffryncothi Bridget was another chestnut pony mare to sparkle with her young rider in these youth classes.

The 14-year-old 14.1hh, affectionately known as “Scruffy”, is on loan to 12-year-old Annabelle Wesley, who piloted her to a wide-margin win in the prelim bronze under-21 Area Festival final on 72.15%.

“She went really well, I’m really proud of her,” said Annabelle, who counts Charlotte Dujardin among her heroes. “She loves dressage. She’s really calm, loving, loves people and likes all food.”

The action at Hartpury concludes tomorrow (Sunday, 22 April), with nine classes. Timings have been arranged to allow all tests to pause during the nationwide testing of the Government emergency alert system.

