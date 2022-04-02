Windsor grey who was ‘popular’ with The Queen retires after 15 years service





A horse who became “popular” with The Queen and served in the Royal Mews as a carriage horse for 15 years has retired.

The Horse Trust recently welcomed 20-year-old Windsor grey gelding Storm, who the charity has described as “somewhat of a celebrity”.

Storm will enjoy his retirement with his former equine colleague and fellow Windsor grey Daniel. The pair pulled The Queen’s carriage for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

“Storm, along with Daniel, were so popular with Her Majesty that a life-size statue of them was commissioned in 2013 and unveiled in Windsor to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee,” said a Horse Trust spokesman.

“The giant artwork was created by sculptor Robert Rattray and can be seen today on the Long Walk. It’s a wonderful way to recognise these two magnificent horses who now reside with us.”

Storm’s other duties included pulling carriages for other members of the royal family and he attended events including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, state visits, and Royal Ascot.

He also joins former stablemate and Horse Trust resident Windsor grey Claudia, who retired from ceremonial duties in 2019.

“It’s lovely that Storm has so many connections to our current residents and we can’t wait to see them all together,” said the spokesman.

“All Royal Mews horses are owned by the public rather than The Queen which is why they retire to us. He has been described as bombproof, perhaps the ultimate compliment to any serving horse, meaning he wasn’t afraid of anything and was incredibly reliable,” said the Horse Trust spokesman.

“He has also been described as strong but very soft and kind in nature and we’re sure he will prove just as popular with our team and supporters as he was with Her Majesty.”

