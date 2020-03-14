William Whitaker joins Charlotte Dujardin in hacking challenge

Equestrian celebrities William Whitaker, Charlotte Dujardin and YouTube star This Esme have got behind hacking challenge MyHackathon, as it celebrates its fourth year.

The event, organised by equine welfare charity Brooke, calls on riders to hack 100 miles in 100 days and raise £100. The initiative launches this month and runs until October.

Riders can join Brooke’s official MyHackathon Facebook group to share their tips with hundreds of other participants across the country. Each month, Brooke will select a “hacker of the month” from the group and award prizes including a branded tote bag, tabard and body warmer.

Riders wanting to get involved can sign up by visiting Brooke’s website and then setting up a JustGiving page to raise money.

All participants who complete the challenge and raise £100 will receive a certificate and pin badge, with additional incentives for those who raise more than £250.

Brooke ambassador This Esme took on the challenge last year and shared her journey on her YouTube channel. This year she is hoping even more people will get involved.

“I’m so excited to be supporting MyHackathon this year. Casper and I had a great time taking part last year and it was brilliant to know that we were helping less fortunate horses, donkeys and mules around the world,” she said.

“I visited Brooke’s work in Senegal last year and saw first-hand the amazing difference that donations can make.”

Multiple Olympic gold medallist and Brooke global ambassador Charlotte Dujardin is also backing the cause again this year.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be continuing my support for Brooke’s MyHackathon this year. It’s a great way of keeping fit and spending time with your horse whilst also making a difference to the lives of working equines who need our help most.”

This year, showjumper William Whitaker has also lent his support to the event.

“I’m really excited to be supporting this year’s MyHackathon and helping to make a difference to the lives of vulnerable horses, donkeys and mules around the world. It’s really easy to sign up, so you can start clocking up the miles straight away,” he said.

“Jimmy and I love to take advance of the beautiful hills here in Yorkshire and it helps him to stay fit while I get some fresh air and clear my mind.”

My Mini Hackathon, which gives small children or ponies the opportunity to take part by completing 10 miles in 100 days and raising £100, will run alongside Myhackathon once again this year.

Money raised by the initiative will go towards Brooke’s work throughout Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, which aims to bring lasting change to the lives of working animals.

Each £100 raised is enough for Brooke to provide a community with a permanent water trough for its animals, train two farriers to trim and balance hooves properly, or support women’s groups that give female owners the skills that will benefit them and their animals for life.

To find out more about MyHackathon, visit the Brooke website.

