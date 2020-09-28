William Whitaker takes the reins on ‘exciting’ new prospect

British showjumper William Whitaker has made his international debut with new ride Galtur, who was formerly ridden to great success by Helen Tredwell.

Owner-breeder Philip Tuckwell offered William the ride on the 12-year-old gelding a couple of months ago and the new combination have been in action at the CSI3* Cantaleu, France, over the past couple of weeks (18-27 September).

“That was actually my first international show of the year but also my first bigger show with Galtur,” said Yorkshire-based William of the gelding by Cornet’s Stern out of top mare Balouetta (by Balou Du Rouet), who Helen also used to ride.

“He’s a lovely horse but he’d been back at his owner’s place for a while and had a break.

“Galtur is an exciting prospect, a very nice horse and obviously he’s been produced very professionally — he’s had a great start in life, which always helps,” William told H&H.

“Just from what I’ve done with him so far, he seems to be a horse that really wants to do his job; he’s good to work with.”

Galtur proved a great Nations Cup horse for Buckinghamshire-based Helen, representing Great Britain in Morocco and Gijon, Spain, last year where the gelding also competed in his first five-star grand prix, finishing with just one rail down in the first round.

He had been produced up the ranks by Helen, qualifying for the newcomers and grade C finals at Horse of the Year Show, and the pair had jumped to many victories on the county circuit.

“I wish Will and Galtur all the best, he couldn’t have gone to a better jockey,” Helen told H&H.

