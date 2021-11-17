Why ExCel will trump Olympia, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Excitement building for London International Horse Show

With less than a month to go until the London International Horse Show kicks off at its new home at ExCeL London (16–20 December), William Funnell is looking forward to the event as much as we are. In this week’s column, William extols the virtues of the new venue, for riders and spectators and horses – not least having more space, meaning bigger, better courses, and being able to warm up without crossing the arena in five strides.

Read William’s full comment

2. Quiet from British Equestrian on the new Olympic format

In the same column, William shares a sense of disbelief that Great Britain was one of the few countries who hadn’t submitted feedback to the FEI for a planned review of the new Olympic format. “I understand that comment was instead sent via a European Equestrian Federation questionnaire,” says William. “British Equestrian (BEF) is supposed to be our voice and point of contact when it comes to Olympic matters and everybody within the industry knew the report had to be done – and it was the BEF’s job to do it – so why wasn’t it done?” The FEI general assembly is this week, which H&H will be following.

3. Olympic legend Eric Lamaze taking time out from the sport

Former Olympic champion Eric Lamaze is “taking a sabbatical” from the sport owing to his health, and handing the reins to fellow Canadian showjumper Beth Underhill. Eric has been undergoing treatment for a brain tumour for three years; his last competitive appearance was at Spruce Meadows, Canada, in September, when he and his Rio 2016 individual bronze medal-winning ride Fine Lady 5 were on the winning Nations Cup team. We wish Eric all the best in his recovery.

Read the full story

You may also want to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.