‘Why can’t riders do the same as footballers?’ Top indoor show plans to press ahead this winter

Geneva is set to hold the sole leg of the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping in 2020 as organisers have confirmed their commitment to run the event.

CHI Geneva is one of the world’s biggest CSI5* shows, and 2020 marks its 60th running.

The grand prix, won in 2019 by European champions Martin Fuchs and Clooney 51, is one of four legs of the grand slam. The other three are the Dutch Masters, Aachen and Spruce Meadows, all of which were forced to cancel this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHI Geneva organisers confirmed this week that they are full steam ahead with planning the 2020 show, which runs from 10 to 13 December.

“Why can’t the world’s top riders and drivers do the same as hockey players and footballers?” said the announcement, adding that organisers have come up with a comprehensive range of strict health security measures to enable the show to go ahead.

“Although [the organisers] are aware that the epidemiological situation could change at any time, they really want to be able to offer both riders and equestrian sports fans an opportunity to meet and have a good time.”

The schedule includes the 20th Rolex International Jumping Riders Club top-10 final, the Rolex Grand Prix, the under-25s competition, indoor cross-country and an FEI driving World Cup leg.

Continues below…

“We’ve studied all the options and we’ve concluded that the CHI Geneva event can be held against a backdrop of strict appropriate health measures that will enable us to ensure the safety of everyone”, said show director Sophie Mottu Morel.

“We’re well aware that the health situation could change before December and this could force us to make other decisions in the next few weeks, but we’re doing everything in our power to enable the staging of CHI Geneva 2020.

“We’re determined to put on a 60th event that showcases the sport at the highest level. It will appeal to spectators, competitors and sponsors alike.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.



—