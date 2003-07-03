Where to stay for Hickstead

This summer sees the world’s best show jumpers and dressage riders compete at Hickstead’s unique All England Showground in Sussex.

During July and August, this historic show centre plays host to the Royal International Horse Show (23 -27 July), British Jumping Derby Meeting (14 – 17 August) and, for the first time ever, the European Dressage Championships (13 – 17 August)

If you’re planning to watch the top class action live, here’s HHO’s guide to local accommodation and great places to eat to round off a perfect weekend in the countryside.

COMPLETE PACKAGES

Carrick Travel offers four-star hotel accommodation, tickets and transfers to and from Hickstead for the European Dressage Championships.

(tel: 01926 511555) or email: sales@carricktravel.com PUBS AND RESTAURANTS

BEST PUB STAY: The Coach House (tel: 01403 864247)

Horsham Road, Cowfold, West Sussex Friendly, recently refurbished pub offering B&B and evening meals, situated in attractive village just six miles from Hickstead showground.Rooms from £40 (Please mention HHO for special Hickstead discount).

BEST PUB GRUB: The Royal Oak Inn (tel: 01444 401406)

Horsham Road, Handcross, West Sussex This well kept local secret is set just off A23 and is the ideal place to relax over lunch or dinner. Family owned with friendly service and wide choice of menu and specials cooked to order. Reservations a must.

BEST POSH NOSH: Jeremy’s Restaurant (tel: 01444 450326)

Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, West Sussex Set in beautiful Borde Hill Gardens just 10 mins drive from M23, Jeremy Ashpool is one of Sussex’s best known chefs. His popular, elegant restaurant offers contemporary seasonal menus combinedwith discreet but efficient service. Reservations a must. HOTELS UNDER £70

Copthorne Hotel Effingham Park (tel: 0870 7522235)

West Park Road, Crawley, West Sussex A modern but quiet 122 bedroom hotel set in 40 acres of parkland. Parking for 500 cars, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, and pool.

Rooms from £59

Copthorne Hotel London Gatwick (tel: 01342 714971)

Copthorne Way, Nr Crawley, West Sussex A four-star countryhotel offering 227 bedrooms set in 100 acres. Leisure centre and pool.

Rooms from £59

Gatwick Europa Hotel (tel: 01293 886666)

Balcombe Road, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex Spanish style hotel with more than 200 rooms only a short distance from M23. Includes health club facilities.

Rooms from £45

Hickstead Hotel (tel: 01444 248023)

Jobs Lane, Bolney, Hickstead, Haywards Heath, West Sussex A short 10 min drive from showground and set in attractive countryside, this 50 bedroom hotel offers an indoor swimming pool and health club.

Rooms from £65

The Ramada Jarvis (tel: 01342 326992)

London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex Situated on the outskirts of East Grinstead, this 120 room hotel is a 5-10min drive to M23 motorway and offers with good leisure facilities including a Sebastian Coe Health Club.

Rooms from £67

Gatwick Worth Hotel (tel: 01293 884860)

Crabbet Park, Worth, Crawley, West Sussex Modern hotel set within 60 acres of the historical grounds of Crabbet Park’s famous Arab stud.

Rooms from £69

Royal Albion Hotel (tel: 01273 329202)

35 Old Steine, Brighton, East Sussex Regency style hotel with 186 bedrooms situated opposite Brighton Pier.

Rooms from £40

New Steine Hotel (tel: 01273 681546)

12a New Steine, Brighton, East Sussex A new hotel situated in classical Georgian square close to town and seafront.

Rooms from £35 HOTELS OVER £100

Cisswood House Hotel (tel: 01403 891216)

Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding, Horsham, West Sussex Convenient for the M23, elegant Cisswood House offers 34 bedrooms and is set in beautiful surroundings. Indoor heated pool and health club.

Rooms from £130

South Lodge Hotel (tel: 01403 891711)

Brighton Rd, Lower Beeding, Horsham, West Sussex Magnificent Victorian country house set in 93 acres of well tended gardens. Individual designed bedrooms and award-winning restaurant.

Rooms from £195 Stanhill Court Hotel (tel: 01293 862166)

Stan Hill, Charlwood, Gatwick, West Sussex Victorian country house hotel with 14 bedrooms set in 35 acres of woodland only four miles from Gatwick Airport.

Rooms from £125 For more information about the forthcoming events at Hickstead and details of ticket bookings, visit www.hickstead.co.uk

Please note all room rates and prices are approximate.