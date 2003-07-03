Where to stay for Hickstead

This summer sees the world’s best show jumpers and dressage riders compete at Hickstead’s unique All England Showground in Sussex.
During July and August, this historic show centre plays host to the Royal International Horse Show (23 -27 July), British Jumping Derby Meeting (14 – 17 August) and, for the first time ever, the European Dressage Championships (13 – 17 August)
If you’re planning to watch the top class action live, here’s HHO’s guide to local accommodation and great places to eat to round off a perfect weekend in the countryside.
COMPLETE PACKAGES
PUBS AND RESTAURANTS
Horsham Road, Cowfold, West Sussex
Friendly, recently refurbished pub offering B&B and evening meals, situated in attractive village just six miles from Hickstead showground.Rooms from £40 (Please mention HHO for special Hickstead discount).
Horsham Road, Handcross, West Sussex
This well kept local secret is set just off A23 and is the ideal place to relax over lunch or dinner. Family owned with friendly service and wide choice of menu and specials cooked to order. Reservations a must.
Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, West Sussex
Set in beautiful Borde Hill Gardens just 10 mins drive from M23, Jeremy Ashpool is one of Sussex’s best known chefs. His popular, elegant restaurant offers contemporary seasonal menus combinedwith discreet but efficient service. Reservations a must.
HOTELS UNDER £70
West Park Road, Crawley, West Sussex
A modern but quiet 122 bedroom hotel set in 40 acres of parkland. Parking for 500 cars, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, and pool.
Rooms from £59
Copthorne Way, Nr Crawley, West Sussex
A four-star countryhotel offering 227 bedrooms set in 100 acres. Leisure centre and pool.
Rooms from £59
Balcombe Road, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex
Spanish style hotel with more than 200 rooms only a short distance from M23. Includes health club facilities.
Rooms from £45
Jobs Lane, Bolney, Hickstead, Haywards Heath, West Sussex
A short 10 min drive from showground and set in attractive countryside, this 50 bedroom hotel offers an indoor swimming pool and health club.
Rooms from £65
London Road, East Grinstead, West Sussex
Situated on the outskirts of East Grinstead, this 120 room hotel is a 5-10min drive to M23 motorway and offers with good leisure facilities including a Sebastian Coe Health Club.
Rooms from £67
Crabbet Park, Worth, Crawley, West Sussex
Modern hotel set within 60 acres of the historical grounds of Crabbet Park’s famous Arab stud.
Rooms from £69
35 Old Steine, Brighton, East Sussex
Regency style hotel with 186 bedrooms situated opposite Brighton Pier.
Rooms from £40
12a New Steine, Brighton, East Sussex
A new hotel situated in classical Georgian square close to town and seafront.
Rooms from £35
HOTELS OVER £100
Sandygate Lane, Lower Beeding, Horsham, West Sussex
Convenient for the M23, elegant Cisswood House offers 34 bedrooms and is set in beautiful surroundings. Indoor heated pool and health club.
Rooms from £130
Brighton Rd, Lower Beeding, Horsham, West Sussex
Magnificent Victorian country house set in 93 acres of well tended gardens. Individual designed bedrooms and award-winning restaurant.
Rooms from £195
Stanhill Court Hotel (tel: 01293 862166)
Stan Hill, Charlwood, Gatwick, West Sussex
Victorian country house hotel with 14 bedrooms set in 35 acres of woodland only four miles from Gatwick Airport.
Rooms from £125
For more information about the forthcoming events at Hickstead and details of ticket bookings, visit www.hickstead.co.uk