When does Charlotte Dujardin ride tonight? Times for freestyle at London International Horse Show released





The London Horse Show dressage times for this evening’s World Cup freestyle, supported by Horse & Hound, have been released.

The class starts at 7.35pm with Singapore’s Caroline Chew first down the centreline on Tribiani.

Charlotte Dujardin and Sarah Pidgley’s Gio, who won yesterday’s grand prix, are the last to go at 9.56pm. The crowd will be on the edge of their seats for Gio’s much-anticipated test and the result won’t be known until this final test is over.

The second best British rider in yesterday’s grand prix was Charlotte’s team-mate from this year’s Olympics and European Championships, Lottie Fry, who finished fourth yesterday on her own and van Olst Horses’ Dark Legend, her ride at the 2019 European Championships. They start at 9.38pm tonight.

The 15-starter class is split into two blocks, with eight horses before the break and seven after. The best-placed pairs from yesterday’s grand prix all perform after the break.

London Horse Show dressage times for freestyle

Here are the freestyle start times for the top six riders from the grand prix:

Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and Gio (first): 9.56pm

Germany’s Frederic Wandres and Duke Of Britain FRH (second): 9.20pm

Denmark’s Nanna Skodborg Merrald and Atterupgaards Orthilia (third): 9.29pm

Britain’s Lottie Fry and Dark Legend (fourth): 9.38pm

Britain’s Richard Davison and Bubblingh (fifth): 9.47pm

Spain’s Agusti Elias Lara and Altaneiro (sixth): 9.11pm

Full dressage times for freestyle

