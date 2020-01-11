Vigilance urged as horse shot in the head with nail gun

Owners in the southwest have been urged to be vigilant after a horse was shot in the head with a nail gun in a “nasty” and apparently motiveless attack.

Avon and Somerset Police have put out an appeal for information on the shooting, in Foxcote, near Radstock, Somerset, last month.

The horse was in a field between Green Street and Single Hill when it was shot, at some time between 4.30pm on Saturday, December 28 and 2.30pm on the Sunday.

A vet was called to treat the horse, removing a nail 50mm long from its head.

Police said the horse is recovering but “has suffered scarring”.

Police community support officer Mike Storey, from the Avon and Somerset Police neighbourhood team, said: “This was a nasty attack on an animal, with no apparent motive.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but we would urge horse owners in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 5220004702, or contact the force on its website.

Continues below…

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday. In the current edition (9 January) you will find our training special, including life lessons by Carl Hester, plus training advice from Piggy French and the impact of rider asymmetry. We also look into the benefit of university riding clubs, plus how to get into working with horses, and in the H&H interview we talk to British Eventing CEO Jude Matthews. Check out our hunting features, including a look back at historic hunting records, plus we have reports from Liverpool International and racing and point-to-point action and more.



Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free