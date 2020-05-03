Valegro’s one-legged ‘full brother’ goes up for auction

The moment dressage fans across the world have been waiting for has come as Valegro II goes up for auction.

The “exciting FEI pony prospect” is a full brother to Charlotte Dujardin’s gold medal-winning partner Valegro, but described as smaller – with only one leg. Bidding for the online auction is now live and will run until 10 May with all proceeds going to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal.

“Valegro II, according to Carl Hester, has all the attributes to make a top international prospect,” said a spokesman for Dressage Anywhere, which is hosting the online auction.

“The hobby horse is receiving his education with Olympic riders Carl and Charlotte at the moment, but they now feel he is ready to take an ambitious rider to the very top as sadly he has not grown enough for either of them.”

Valegro II has been donated by his “breeder”, Laurel Designs.

“In further appreciation to the NHS, stabling and schooling at the Gloucestershire stables is being provided without charge,” added the spokesman.

“The winning bidder and new owner will be invited to meet the World champion Valegro to see the two brothers together when they collect Valegro II from Carl and Charlotte’s yard in Gloucestershire, once it’s safe to do so.”

Dressage Anywhere has raised more than £1,000 for the NHS Charities Together appeal from profits from its hobby horse online dressage competition. Those interested in taking part have until 10 May to submit an entry for judging, with classes ranging from novice to grand prix.

