Horse & Hound’s 100 Greatest Horses Of All Time: Valegro *H&H Plus*

Horse & Hound celebrates the legendary dressage horse with a penchant for eating, who gifted Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin with ‘all the knowledge in the world’ by speaking to those closest to him...

Born in 2002, Valegro is the dressage wonderhorse who, with his rider Charlotte Dujardin, wowed the world, winning title after title and setting new records in all three types of grand prix.

Valegro, who is by Negro and out of Maifleur (by Gershwin), belongs to Carl Hester, Roly Luard and Anne Barrott. He has lived at Carl’s yard in Gloucestershire since he was a two-year-old.

“I saw this beautiful dished head over the door and this great big arse,” recalls Carl of the day he clapped eyes on the young Valegro. “My mantra is to look for horses with the head of a duchess and bottom of a cook. He certainly matches that.

This article was first published in Horse & Hound’s The 100 Greatest Horses Of All Time magazine

