Unwanted mare has ‘changed owners’ lives’

A 10.3hh dun pony found pregnant in a waterlogged field with nothing to eat has made the perfect companion pony.

Dun Dreaming came into World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm centre at Aboyne in Aberdeenshire in March 2014.

A member of the public had called the charity after seeing “Dream” and two others left in a muddy, waterlogged field with little grazing.

Dream was five when she arrived at the centre and in foal. Her feet were painfully overgrown and she was in poor condition.

Shortly after arriving at Belwade she gave birth to her foal, which was named Jelly Tot.

In October 2015 she was rehomed to Alison Gibb who was looking for a companion pony after she lost her 17.2hh warmblood mare, Farina.

Ms Gibb’s other horse Fudge was bereft after losing her best friend so she started to try and find a pony to her locally in Perth to keep her company.

Unable to find a friend with an outgrown child’s pony looking for a retirement home she started looking on the charity’s website.

“A friend recommended World Horse Welfare and I went online and spotted Dun Dreaming. She sounded a perfect best friend for poor Fudge who was distraught having lost her old best friend,” said Ms Gibb.

“The staff at Belwade were fantastic and we met a very nervous and frightened but beautiful Welsh pony and I immediately clicked with her.”

Dream came home to Perthshire but did not settle straight away.

“Fudge did not want a new friend – she wanted her dear old friend back. Dream wanted to be back at Aboyne with those she knew,” said Ms Gibb.

Continues below…

But things soon started to improve and the pair are now inseparable.

“Dream, who I could not catch without a great deal of patience and lots of treats, will now be caught every day. She enjoys spending time with me if I sit in the field with her and she is very unimpressed if her best friend Fudge goes far from her,” said Ms Gibbs.

“This special little mare that nobody wanted has changed our lives,” she added.

For more details of World Horse Welfare’s rehoming scheme visit the charity’s website.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.