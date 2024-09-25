{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

A two-year-old left tied in a supermarket car park and other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • Welfare offences

    A man who went to the pub leaving a young pony tied to a cart in a supermarket car park has pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences. James Price, 33, of Taymuir Road, Cardiff, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 4 September. The RSPCA said people were concerned about the pony, last August, and called the police. Two-year-old Coco was in a “poor state of health”, and had been left without food or water. Price was fined and banned from keeping horses for seven years.

    Read the full story

    Grooms to be honoured

    The grooms of the winning horses in each international showjumping class at Horse of the Year show (HOYS) 2024 are to be recognised thanks to a new award scheme. The prizes have come about thanks to sponsors Blair Equibuild Ltd and Clean Round Ltd, and HOYS’ wish to recognise the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

    Read more

    Calling it quits?

    Having horses is hard work and if you’re thinking about taking a break from the equestrian world, it’s worth considering these options first instead of selling and potentially regretting that decision later. We cover what’s involved in sharing and loaning, moving yards and the importance of having the right support.

    Read the full article

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Eleanor Jones
    Eleanor Jones

    H&H news editor
    Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.
    Eleanor Jones

    You may like...