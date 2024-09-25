A two-year-old left tied in a supermarket car park and other things the horse world is talking about





Welfare offences

A man who went to the pub leaving a young pony tied to a cart in a supermarket car park has pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences. James Price, 33, of Taymuir Road, Cardiff, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 4 September. The RSPCA said people were concerned about the pony, last August, and called the police. Two-year-old Coco was in a “poor state of health”, and had been left without food or water. Price was fined and banned from keeping horses for seven years.

Grooms to be honoured

The grooms of the winning horses in each international showjumping class at Horse of the Year show (HOYS) 2024 are to be recognised thanks to a new award scheme. The prizes have come about thanks to sponsors Blair Equibuild Ltd and Clean Round Ltd, and HOYS’ wish to recognise the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

Calling it quits?

Having horses is hard work and if you’re thinking about taking a break from the equestrian world, it’s worth considering these options first instead of selling and potentially regretting that decision later. We cover what’s involved in sharing and loaning, moving yards and the importance of having the right support.

