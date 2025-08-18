



Moving tribute to Badminton winner Inonothing

Event rider Paul Tapner has paid tribute to his Badminton-winning ride Inonothing, who died at 29 following a long and happy retirement from eventing.

Paul describes Jenny and the late Claus Waaler’s Inonothing as a “tough and heroic” little thoroughbred. Bought for a bargain at £500 he was intended to be a hunter, but disgraced himself on the hunting field to the point he was sent home on his first time out.

Paul convinced the Waalers the horse would be much better suited to eventing and so it was – he won at every level including at Badminton as well as contesting the World Equestrian Games in 2010 for Australia.

“He had a heart of gold, was as tough as nails and would try his utmost to do whatever I asked of him,” Paul said.

A Plus Tard is in the ribbons at Dublin

Having nailed his racing career with a Cheltenham Gold Cup victory for Henry de Bromhead under Rachael Blackmore, A Plus Tard is now outperforming his peers in his second career – or you could argue third – in the show ring. Last year the horse was busy excelling in dressage with Emily Kate Robinson in Ireland.

This month, ATP, who is now 11-years-old, pulled of an excellent showing double by winning the racehorse to riding horse title at Balmoral and then again at Dublin Horse Show.

“That was one off the bucket list!” Emily Kate told H&H. “And it’s such a hard class to win. Dublin was really hot; Native River came over from England and he’d won at Hickstead; there were some big names in it.”

John Whitaker’s birthday celebrations continue

Showjumping superstar John Whitaker has been enjoying celebrating his 70th birthday over the past few weeks – including dressing up in armour as a knight at the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) in London (8-10 August) to entertain the crowds, who were suitably impressed. There was also a surprise party for John, which included a puissance-themed cake. This followed his family and fellow riders sharing touching tributes to the showjumping maestro in H&H the previous week.

