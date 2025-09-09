{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Tragic loss of top dressage horse following complications from surgery, a high jump record and other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
    • The death of top dressage stallion Jovian

    It was tragic to hear of the death of Jovian, Danish Olympian Andreas Helgstrand’s top ride, just a few days after he played a key role in securing team bronze at the  2025 European Dressage Championships. The 11-year-old stallion died on 4 September following complications related to a gelding procedure.

    A spokesperson for Helgstrand Dressage said: “After returning home from the European Championships, Jovian was given some well-deserved rest days. Following long and careful consideration, we decided to have him gelded, but unfortunately, complications arose during the procedure. Despite the veterinarians’ tireless efforts, his life could not be saved.”

    Scott Brash wins richest prize in showjumping

    Scott Brash, with trademark cool style, secured the sport’s richest ever – $5m (£2.7m) – competition, in Spruce Meadows, Canada, on 7 September. Scott rode his incredible partner Hello Jefferson, and said: “This is an amazing day. Jefferson deserved a big win, so to do it here at the biggest grand prix in the world… I’m just delighted for him, for my owners and my team because they work really hard to support me.”

    Joe Stockdale’s inspirational six bar success

    British showjumper Joe Stockdale followed in his late father Tim Stockdale’s footsteps by winning the ATCO Electric Six Bar competition on the evening of 5 September at the Spruce Meadows Masters, Canada.

    Joe, 25, and 11-year-old gelding It’s Confidential, cleared a final fence set at 2.13m (more than 6ft 11in) to share the victory with Czech rider Vaclav Stanek riding Quintin. In doing so he won the same class his father Tim had previously, and set a new record.

    H&H editor-in-chief
    Sarah has worked at an equestrian journalist and editor since 2004 and has held the position of Horse & Hound Editor-in-Chief since 2014. She has reported for Horse & Hound from major championships including Europeans and World Equestrian Games. She has co-written books on horses and horse sport including The Complete Illustrated Encyclopedia of Horses & Ponies. She has owned and ridden horses since 1993, and worked for and trained with Olympic gold medallist event rider Leslie Law prior to going to university. While studying for a BSc at London School of Economics Sarah also worked for top British dressage rider Louise Spate.
