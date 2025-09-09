



The death of top dressage stallion Jovian

It was tragic to hear of the death of Jovian, Danish Olympian Andreas Helgstrand’s top ride, just a few days after he played a key role in securing team bronze at the 2025 European Dressage Championships. The 11-year-old stallion died on 4 September following complications related to a gelding procedure.

A spokesperson for Helgstrand Dressage said: “After returning home from the European Championships, Jovian was given some well-deserved rest days. Following long and careful consideration, we decided to have him gelded, but unfortunately, complications arose during the procedure. Despite the veterinarians’ tireless efforts, his life could not be saved.”

Scott Brash wins richest prize in showjumping

Scott Brash, with trademark cool style, secured the sport’s richest ever – $5m (£2.7m) – competition, in Spruce Meadows, Canada, on 7 September. Scott rode his incredible partner Hello Jefferson, and said: “This is an amazing day. Jefferson deserved a big win, so to do it here at the biggest grand prix in the world… I’m just delighted for him, for my owners and my team because they work really hard to support me.”

Joe Stockdale’s inspirational six bar success

British showjumper Joe Stockdale followed in his late father Tim Stockdale’s footsteps by winning the ATCO Electric Six Bar competition on the evening of 5 September at the Spruce Meadows Masters, Canada.

Joe, 25, and 11-year-old gelding It’s Confidential, cleared a final fence set at 2.13m (more than 6ft 11in) to share the victory with Czech rider Vaclav Stanek riding Quintin. In doing so he won the same class his father Tim had previously, and set a new record.

