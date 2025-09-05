



Jovian, the top ride of Andreas Helgstrand, has died days after helping Denmark win team bronze at the 2025 European Dressage Championships.

The 11-year-old stallion passed away yesterday (4 September) following complications related to a gelding procedure.

Helgstrand Dressage confirmed the news this morning.

“After returning home from the European Championships, Jovian was given some well-deserved rest days,” a spokesperson said.

“Following long and careful consideration, we decided to have him gelded, but unfortunately, complications arose during the procedure. Despite the veterinarians’ tireless efforts, his life could not be saved.”

Jovian was one of the most successful and talked-about dressage horses of his generation. With Andreas, he won double gold at the World Championships for Young Horses — first as a five-year-old, then again at seven, where he set a record for the highest score in the event’s history (89.14%).

Perhaps the standout moment of his individual career came in the seven-year-old final, when he earned a perfect 10 for his trot. German judge and commentator Ulrike Nivelle, watching that day, said the test left her with “tears in my eyes”.

He also contributed to Denmark’s team bronze medals at the 2023 and 2025 European Championships. At the most recent championships in Crozet, he scored 71.34% in the grand prix and 69.67% in the special.

Bred in the Netherlands by E Ten Bosch and sired by Apache, Jovian was also a popular breeding stallion, with numerous offspring already making an impression in young horse classes across Europe.

“This loss leaves all of Helgstrand Dressage in deep sadness – especially his rider, Andreas Helgstrand, and his longtime groom, Mikala Krog, who both shared a close and special bond with Jovian for many years,” the spokesperson added.

Known for his expressive movement and presence in the arena, Jovian was described by the team as “the king of our stable.”

“With Jovian’s passing, we have lost the king of our stable. It is an irreplaceable loss for all of us, but the memories of him will live on – both here at Helgstrand Dressage and among his many fans,” the spokesperson said.

“Thank you for the unforgettable moments, Jovian.”

