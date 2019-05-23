Top eventer back on the podium two weeks after baby’s arrival

Eventer Aoife Clark came third in her first event since she gave birth to her son – less than two weeks later.

The Irish rider welcomed Patrick Finley Clark to the world on 4 May, then on Monday (20 May) rode Fernhill Adventure to third place in the open intermediate at Tweseldown.

She also rode Celus D Ermac Z hors concours in the novice, jumping clear showjumping and across country to add just four time-penalties to her dressage score.

“They were ready to run – Lucy Jackson’s ridden them at a few competitions and did a fab job, she’s ridden them beautifully, it was just a case of how I felt, and I felt fine,” Aoife told H&H.

“I really enjoyed it, it wasn’t as if I was pushing myself to do it; it was fun.

“It was lovely to have the little man there too. He slept through the whole thing but that’s fine, I won’t complain about that! There will be many more events for him.”

Aoife said she had made no firm plans for this season, as she had not known how soon she would be back on form, but she intends to ride Fernhill Adventure in the CCI4*-S (previously CIC3*) at Bramham (6 to 9 June).

“Lucy did a fab job getting a few runs into the horses so they’re fit and ready to go,” she said. “I’d love to have a shot at the Europeans this year – Fernhill Adventure won’t have done any long-format events this season but he’s experienced and we were selected for the World Equestrian Games last year; it was only my head injury that meant we didn’t go.

“I’d love to do the Europeans, and [Celus D Ermac Z] is a really smart eight-year-old who I’d like to do Blenheim with. He’s top-notch so we’ve got some good things to look forward to.

“I didn’t make any firm plans but seem to have bounced back pretty quickly.”

