British Olympic gold medallist welcomes baby girl

British Olympic dressage rider Laura Tomlinson and her husband England polo player Mark have welcomed their third child.

Laura revealed the happy news yesterday (16 January).

The baby girl, who was born on Tuesday evening, has been named Hanni Rose Tomlinson. She is a little sister to the couple’s elder daughter Annalisa, three, and their son Wilfred, one.

Laura said she is “delighted and blessed to welcome another little chestnut lady into the world”.

When Laura announced she was expecting last autumn, she told H&H she was “very pleased with the timing” as she hopes to be back in competition this year.

H&H columnist Laura was part of the gold medal-winning British team at the London 2012 Olympics with Mistral Hojris (Alf) and the pair also claimed the individual bronze medal.

She balances motherhood with her riding career and has a number of exciting up-and-coming stars in her string.

Her last competition outing was at the dressage future elite championships at Horse of the Year Show in October, where she scored 73.58% aboard the nine-year-old Fallatijn Van Kairos.

International grand prix dressage rider Lara Butler (née Griffith), who is based with Laura, is also pregnant. The 2018 British Dressage national champion is expecting her first child, a baby boy, in April.

