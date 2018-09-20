‘I’m very pleased with the timing’: British Olympic gold medallist announces pregnancy

British Olympic dressage rider Laura Tomlinson has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child.

H&H columnist Laura and her husband, the international England polo player Mark Tomlinson, are expecting the new addition to their family in the middle of January. The couple already have a four-year-old daughter, Annalisa (pictured with Laura, above), and one-year-old son, Wilfred.

“Mark and I are excited to be expecting our third child in mid-January, and I’m very pleased with the timing, as it will hopefully allow me to be back in competition for next season,” Laura told H&H.

A member of the gold-medal winning British team at the London Olympics in 2012 with Mistral Hojris (Alf), and also winner of the individual bronze medal there, Gloucestershire-based Laura has spent the past five years successfully juggling motherhood with bringing on her young grand prix prospects.

At five months pregnant she is continuing to ride and compete, as she did during her two previous pregnancies, and will take two of her rising stars to the British Dressage National Championships at Stoneleigh this weekend (20-23 September).

Her current top ride is Duval’s Capri Sonne Jr, the 11-year-old Rhodium stallion whom she has campaigned internationally at Aachen, Rotterdam and Hickstead CDI3*s this year. He will contest the grand prix at Stoneleigh.

Laura will also ride the eight-year-old gelding Fallatijn Van Kairos, whom she has previously described as like a “mini Alf”, at the national championships, at prix st georges (PSG).

