Tokyo Paralympic dressage freestyle start times: all four British riders in with a shot of further medal glory





The final quest for Tokyo Paralympic dressage medals takes place today (30 August) with four British riders in the mix for freestyle glory.

Britain has already had a phenomenal Games, with all four riders winning individual medals earlier in the week followed by a surprise team gold last night (29 August).

The nation sits at the head of the equestrian medal table with a total of five medals – two gold, two silver and a bronze.

The action kicks off at 4pm (8am BST) with the grade IV riders, followed by the grade V at 5.14pm (9.14am), grade III at 6.33pm (10.33am), grade II at 7.47pm (11.47pm) and grade I at 9.01pm (1.01pm).

Tokyo Paralympic dressage: British riders’ start times

Grade V: Sophie Wells and Don Cara M – 6.02pm (10.02am BST)

Grade III: Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus – 7.29pm (11.29am BST)

Grade II: Sir Lee Pearson and Breezer – 8.19pm (12.19pm BST)

Grade II: Georgia Wilson and Sakura – 8.43pm (12.43pm)

The eight top combinations in each grade, based on performances from the individual competition, qualify for the freestyle.

A second horse inspection took place this morning for horses competing tonight. All British combinations sailed through to take their spots on the start list for the final dressage medal-winning opportunity of the Games.

One notable combination is missing – reigning grade III world freestyle champions Rixt van der Horst and Findsley. The pair, who individual bronze and helped the Dutch to team silver in Tokyo, withdrew ahead of the horse inspection and will not take part in tonight’s finale.

This means Canada’s Lauren Barwick and Sandrino, who finished ninth in the grade III individual competition, move off the reserve spot and onto tonight’s start list.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.