



Britain’s brilliant Ben Maher and Explosion W scooped individual gold with their foot-perfect performance in the Olympic showjumping individual final.

Ben has another reason to celebrate later this month, as he will tie the knot with fiancee ​​Sophie Gracida.

Scott Brash and Jefferson were tantalisingly close to jumping off for individual glory, but missed out by less than a second.

Course designer Santiago Varela produced another spectacular track for the final and the jump-off.

Harry Charles completed the trio of British riders through to the final in Tokyo on this, his first Olympics.

H&H’s rider of the day, Japan’s Daisuke Fukushima, became a breakthrough showjumping star with his performance in the individual final, giving a huge result for the home-nation with sixth place.

Cian O’Connor was the highest-placed Irish rider, sharing seventh place with Scott Brash. He has made the decision not to jump as part of the team later this week after his ride, Kilkenny, sustained a nosebleed.

World number one Daniel Deusser missed out on a place in the jump-off after rolling a couple of poles with his fiery mare, Killer Queen.

Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs, hotly tipped as a medal contender with his world and European medal-winning ride Clooney 51, was unlucky to tip both the penultimate and the final fence.

And finally, H&H’s horse of the day had to be the fabulous All In, who won his second Olympic individual silver medal with Sweden’s Peder Fredricson.

