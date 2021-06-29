



The German Olympic dressage team for Tokyo Olympic Games has been announced, and will head to Japan as favourites for the team gold medal.

German team trainer Monica Theodorescu and the German Olympic Equestrian Committee have now officially selected the following riders and horses:

Isabell Werth and Bella Rose 2 (first reserve: Weihegold OLD; second reserve: Quantaz)

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera

Dorothee Schneider and Showtime FRH (reserve: Faustus)

The travelling reserve will be Helen Langehanenberg with Annabelle 110.

Frederic Wandres (Duke Of Britain FRH) and Benjamin Werndl (Daily Mirror 9) have also been named as non-travelling reserves.

The selected team is the same trio that won the gold medal at the 2019 European Championships in emphatic style, with Isabell Werth once again riding her world and European champion Bella Rose, now aged 17.

Germany will also arrive in Tokyo as defending Olympic champions, having won the team gold medal in Rio, but only one combination from the 2016 German Olympic dressage team will compete in this year’s Games – Dorothee Schneider and the 2019 individual silver medallist Showtime FRH.

Isabell, Dorothee and Jessica filled all three top spots in every test at the final German selection trial, which took place at the Kronberg CDI this weekend. In the grand prix special, the test that will decide the team medals in Tokyo, Isabell and Bella Rose triumphed with a score of 85.59%, followed by Jessica and Dalera on 84.76% and Dorothee and Showtime in third on 82.57%.

Earlier in June, Jessica prevailed over her teammates at the German national dressage championships, riding Dalera to 84.88% to finish just under 1% ahead of Isabell and Bella Rose in the grand prix special, and posting 93% to win the freestyle.

The British Olympic dressage team is due to be announced this week, following the release of the nine nominated entries earlier this month.

