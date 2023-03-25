Tiny pony resists arrest on late-night ‘low-speed’ police pursuit through residential area





Looks innocent, doesn’t he? But as anyone who has had anything to do with ponies of this stature knows, catching them is not always an easy task.

And so police officers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, US, found on Monday night (20 March) as this pocket-rocket wanted equine led them on a two-hour late-night “low-speed foot pursuit” as he resisted arrest in a residential neighbourhood.

“If you live around 30th Avenue East and First Street East, that was us causing all the commotion last night,” a spokesman for Tuscaloosa police said on Tuesday.

“We received a call about a small pony hanging out in the Alberta neighbourhood around 10pm. He was extremely unwilling to go with the officers at first, and not at all interested in the pizza crusts or peppermints they offered.”

Three officers “engaged in the pursuit”, following the pony, who has been christened Ginuwine for now as his name is not known, “up and down driveways and through people’s back yards for nearly two hours”.

“He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies,” the spokesman said.

“He’s in a safe place now, and we’ve arranged a permanent home in case we don’t find his owners. Please call Investigator Hopeman at 205-248-4780 if you can help us figure out where Ginuwine came from.”

