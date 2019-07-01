Olympia ‘honoured’ to name Tim Stockdale Foundation as its official charity

The Tim Stockdale Foundation has been announced as Olympia’s official charity of the year for 2019.

The foundation, set up in memory of the top British showjumper following his death in November 2018, was launched at Olympia in December.

Founded by his wife Laura, and sons Joe and Mark, the charity’s aim is to raise money for “as many projects and causes as we can”, with a focus on helping those in the three sports Tim was passionate about — cricket, equestrianism and golf.

A spokesman for Olympia, the London International Horse Show (16 to 22 December 2019), told H&H it is “honoured” to have the Tim Stockdale Foundation as its official charity.

“We hope to help raise funds to enable the continuation of their remarkable work,” he said.

“Tim joined the Olympia Horse Show organising committee 25 years ago in 1992, when he was only 29.

“He served on the committee ever since in his role as jumping rider representative. His highly valued advice and knowledge of the sport helped to shape the show into the international event that it is today.

“Nothing was too much trouble and his counsel was sought and always listened to.”

Metal sculpture installed in memory of Tim Stockdale #10forTim: Hickstead to host charity run in memory of Tim Stockdale

A set of showjumps for the Riding for the Disabled Association and specialist treatment for a young boy with cancer are among the causes the foundation has already helped with.

More than £16,000 has already been raised in Tim’s memory through donations and fundraising events.

The charity’s next major fundraiser is the #10forTim charity run, taking place on 27 July at the 2019 Longines Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead. A golf day and fundraiser is also planned for 8 October at Woburn Golf Club.

