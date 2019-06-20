Metal sculpture installed in memory of Tim Stockdale

A sculpture in memory of showjumper Tim Stockdale has been installed at his Northamptonshire yard, recalling his 2010 King George V triumph on Kalico Bay.

The metal piece by Elliot of London was selected as Tim had expressed an interest in the company’s work before his death from stomach cancer in November last year.

“Tim had always wanted a sculpture here and he liked Charles [Elliot’s] work but it was one of those things we always put off to do in the future,” Tim’s wife Laura explained.

“When Tim passed away, we decided we should get one in his memory, as he’d have loved it. It now stands here as a really grand piece in the middle of the yard.”

Kalico Bay, or “Frankie” as he is known at home, is now semi-retired and his stable overlooks his own likeness.

“We’re really pleased with it,” Laura said. “You can see the resemblance— he has quite a distinctive jump with a flat back and a high knee action, along with a bit of a wild mane!”

She added that it was a “tough choice” selecting which horse to depict from Tim’s long and successful international career.

“Tim’s win in the King George V was such a massive thing for him — he always wanted to win it, so it was definitely special,” Laura said.

“Frankie’s owners Ann and Colin Garratt also have another horse with us, Tornado Des Monts, who Joe has been jumping, so he seemed like a good choice.”

Now 18, “Frankie” still competes occasionally in 1.15m classes “as a sweetener” with Joe, as well as “mooching about” doing light hacking and schooling.

“He’s also the horse who’s visible from my kitchen window, so he gets all the sneaky treats as well!” Laura said.

As well as installing the sculpture in Tim’s memory, Laura, with her sons Joe and Mark, launched the Tim Stockdale Foundation at Olympia last year.

Elliot of London has been among the companies and individuals to support the charity, which has already raised £25,000.

“It’s been extra special for us to enable the sculpture to happen,” said Elliot of London PA Sammy Halsey. “We’ve been keen to support the foundation as well and hope to keep pushing to help.”

'He was one of our own': hundreds turn out to pay tribute to Tim Stockdale It was standing room only at Tim's memorial service #10forTim: Hickstead to host charity run in memory of Tim Stockdale

The charity’s next fundraiser is the 10forTim sponsored run at Hickstead’s Longines Royal International Horse Show (23 to 28 July), with Laura and a number of top showjumpers set to take part.

A golf day at Woburn, followed by a dinner, is also planned for 8 October.

“We’re really looking forward to that as we think it will be a good one,” said Laura. It’s open to teams and individuals and we have a few celebrities coming, as well as riders and cricketers.

“We’re currently looking for some more donations of auction prizes for the dinner afterwards.”

As the charity is still in its infancy, work has mostly been focused on raising funds, but the foundation has already bought a special set of low-wing show jumps for the Riding for the Disabled Associaton’s new national training centre at Lowlands.

“Once we are more established we will create a form so people can apply for help,” Laura added. “Tim loved sport, and the boys have been involved in cricket and golf as well as riding, so anything sporty we want to support.”

