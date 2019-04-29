10forTim: Hickstead to host charity run in memory of Tim Stockdale

A charity run to remember showjumper Tim Stockdale, who died of cancer last year at the age of 54, will take place at Hickstead’s Longines Royal International Horse Show.

The event will be held on the Saturday night (27 July) of the fixture to raise money for the Tim Stockdale Foundation.

Teams of up to 10 people are being sought for the new race, 10forTim, which will be run as a relay around the perimeter road of the Longines International Arena.

Each runner will tackle a half-mile lap, which they can sprint, run or amble round at their own speed.

While competitors can opt for a leisurely pace, there will be prizes for the team that crosses the finish line first.

In order to take part, teams must raise a minimum of £2,500 in sponsorship, with the team that raises the most money also being in line for a prize.

Participants will be given the opportunity to race well-known faces from the equestrian world, including Shane and Trevor Breen, William and Pippa Funnell, Philip Judge, commentators Steven Wilde and Nick Brooks-Ward and a team from the All-England jumping course.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Tim Stockdale was one of the most popular figures in show jumping, with an impressive CV that included representing Britain at the Beijing Olympics, as well as numerous appearances on championship and nations cup teams.

Out of a long career, he said one of his proudest moments was his victory in the King George V Gold Cup aboard Fresh Direct Kalico Bay at the Royal International meeting in 2010.

A spokesman for Hickstead said: “Tim was a superb ambassador for his sport, not just as a rider but also as a respected trainer and broadcaster.

“Sadly, Tim died last November aged 54, just a month after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. It was a huge loss to the showjumping world, but his remarkable legacy is living on through The Tim Stockdale Foundation, which was set up to help support causes that were close to Tim’s heart.

Continues below…

‘He was one of our own’: hundreds turn out to pay tribute to Tim Stockdale It was standing room only at Tim’s memorial service Seven special moments from Tim Stockdale’s incredible career As the equestrian world remembers this great man, we take a fond look back through the archives at some of Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“The Bunn family, with the support of Tim’s wife Laura and their sons Joe and Mark, are inviting as many people as possible to take part in the race or to come along to cheer on the runners.

“The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain at the Longines Royal International Horse Show always attracts many of the best riders in the world, and it’s hoped plenty will pay tribute to their colleague Tim by taking part in the race. And if you’re an equestrian fan who has dreamed of competing against — or even better, possibly beating — your favourite riders, then now is your chance.”

Teams of 10 who can guarantee to pledge the £2,500 charity donation can contact Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn on lizzie@hickstead.co.uk to apply.

To sponsor the Hickstead team, visit the JustGiving page.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.