‘þþnjifai’: Iceland engages horses to provide unusual out-of-office email replies





If you’ve ever wanted to reply to your boss, or an irritating client, with something other than the expected, or if you struggle to get away from work, Iceland’s horses have the answer.

Whether it’s the longer-winded “þþnjifai=’.,,lmbmbnbbhgycdrgzw/’pfæ ndaiFVxhðut7r7r7djsmfdsm to þnjifai’/.p,oii9unnbhvggyvgjhbjm,kfæ,.iklp–jpomoh” or perhaps the more succinct “þnjifai’/.p,oii9unnbhvggyvgjhbjm,kfæ,.iklp–jpomoh”, individual horses can be engaged to create personalised out-of-office replies to all work emails.

Clients can choose from the chestnut Litla Stjarna Fra Hvitarholti, who “types fast, but might take a nap”, skewbald Hekla Fra þorkellsholi, who’s “friendly, trained in corporate buzzwords” or perhaps the inimitable grey Hrinmnir Fra Hvammi, who’s “Assertive. Friendly. Shiny hair.”

In a video on “How a ridiculous idea became real”, Visit Iceland explained how a giant keyboard was carefully created, of wood, and designed and adapted to ensure the horses were happy and comfortable using it.

Horses of Iceland project manager Jelena Ohm said the horses were first led on a replica keyboard, then the real thing was connected to a computer so they could compose their emails.

“I think they’ve been really enjoying themselves,” she said of the training. “It’s been a great day.”

The idea came about as a Visit Iceland study found 41% of people check their emails while on holiday, some five or six times a day.

“That’s why Iceland is outhorsing workers’ emails to its horses, asking them to trot out replies, so they don’t have to,” a spokesman said..

Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Visit Iceland, added: “When visitors travel to Iceland we want them to fully experience everything our nation has to offer, from breathtaking surroundings to endless landscapes and friendly faces. Our OutHorse Your Email service lets them do just that, taking away the pressure of feeling as if they have to be always on and instead allowing them to be present throughout their trip.

“With our world-first service we hope to encourage people to disconnect and take a well-deserved, uninterrupted break”.

That must be why Mum’s gone there…

