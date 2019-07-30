Three new faces to represent Britain at European Championships

Three para dressage riders are to make their championship debut for Great Britain at the European Championships, joined by a multiple medal-winning Paralympian.

The squad named today to take part in the championships in Rotterdam (21 to 25 August) includes Mari Durward-Akhurst, with Glesni Owen’s Sky O’Hara, Nicky Greenhill with her own and Gary Greenhill’s Betty Boo, and Georgia Wilson with her own and Geoff and Julie Wilson’s Midnight. They will be joined by Sophie Wells and C Fatal Attraction, who together won two golds and a silver at the 2017 Europeans.

British para dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples said “Many congratulations to all the selected combinations, their owners and support teams. It is wonderful to see three first-time championship athletes included in this selection – they’ll have the chance to experience a championship environment as part of the build-up to Tokyo 2020.

“Also representing Great Britain in her 11th major championships, Paralympic, World and European multi-medallist Sophie Wells, will bring a wealth of experience as will a highly committed and knowledgeable support team.”

British Dressage chief executive Jason Brautigam said it was “fantastic” to see the three new names alongside Sophie’s experience.

“With qualification for next year’s Paralympics already assured, it’s great to provide opportunities for new combinations to make their mark on the international stage,” he added.

Continues below…

“Competition for places has been fierce this year, with a number of riders in line for selection, which shows the fantastic depth we have in the programme just one year out from Tokyo. Congratulations to the chosen four and we look forward to cheering you on in Rotterdam.”

Nicky and Sophie have also been selected with direct reserve horses, Nicky with her own and Gary Greenhill’s King Edward I and Sophie with her own Diadeem.

