Thieves strip out partitions, breach bars and wheel – but leave horse trailer behind





It’s a terrible experience having anything stolen – but imagine your surprise if you went to hitch up your trailer, only to find thieves had stripped out partitions, breach bars and a spare wheel, but left the box itself behind.

Norfolk Constabulary is appealing for witnesses or information relating to the theft of a trailer’s contents, in Thurning, last Saturday night (14 January).

A spokesman for the force said the stolen items were together worth about £900.

“The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday, 14 January, on Hindolveston Road in Thurning when the interior of an Ifor Williams HB505 horse trailer was stripped and removed,” the spokesman added.

“Contents included four breach bars, a central partition pole, front and rear partition panels, spare wheel, and spare wheel cover. A rear light cover was smashed.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC David Greenwood at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/4627/23 .

They can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

