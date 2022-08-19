The return of the H&H Awards, fly-tipping and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Nominate now!

They’re back! For the seventh year, the Horse & Hound Awards are running in 2022, again in partnership with NAF, and we want to know who you think should win. Hundreds of thousands of votes have been cast since the first awards in 2016; again this year, the winners will be nominated and voted for by you. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic stars, will gather at Cheltenham racecourse on 30 November but before that can happen, we need your nominations.

2. Fly-tipping on bridleways

Bridleways and footpaths have been suffering the worst fly-tipping for 13 years, with 543 incidents every day on average. There were 1.1 million recorded cases of fly-tipping in the UK, the most since 2008/9, and footpaths and bridleways were the worst hit, with 10% more incidents than the previous 12 months. Dumped items include tyres, up by a quarter on the previous year, and vehicle parts, up by 15%. There was also nearly a 50% increase in the amount of oils or fuels and chemical drums fly-tipped.

Boxes or barns?

If you are considering establishing a new yard, one of the first choices you will have to make is whether to choose loose boxes or American barn stabling.“Well-situated and designed, both options offer a first-class environment for horses and the final decision between the two systems is likely to be a matter of personal preference and the requirements of the local authority planning office,” says Scotts of Thrapston’s Julia Berrie. “However, there are some important considerations.”

