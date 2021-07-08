The Queen’s part-bred stands champion at his final Royal Windsor appearance





The Queen’s 15-year-old part-bred pony Whalton Highwayman brought his successful association with the Royal Windsor Horse Show – “his favourite show of the year” according to his rider Kinvara Garner – to an end by winning his class and standing section champion.

Fred, as Whalton Highwayman is fondly known at home, has been based with 18-year-old Kinvara and her family for five seasons. The Queen originally approached Kinvara about riding him after she witnessed her playing the part of a young princess Elizabeth in a special live performance celebrating The Queen’s 90th birthday, aboard Fell stallion Townend Schubert.

“Fred was cut late and lived as a stallion for most of his life,” said Kinvara, who rode the prolific gelding to the same title at Royal Windsor in 2018 and has piloted him to top placings at both Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International Horse Show.

Unfortunately, The Queen wasn’t there to witness Fred and Kinvara’s winning performance at Windsor this year.

“Her Majesty had to go and watch the afternoon performance, but I had a chat with her the day before our class,” added Kinvara. “I think she was disappointed to miss us in action, but obviously delighted with the result.”

Kinvara notes that this will be Fred’s final year in the show ring.

“We’ve not decided when he will retire, but I’m sure this will be his last season,” she added. “He loves Windsor; he definitely has a certain attitude when he’s here and it seems to be his favorite show of the year.”

