The Horse & Hound Awards, cheeky Shetland meets The King, and more things the horse world is talking about





Award nominations open

The Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria are back, for their 10th year. Nominations are now open for the annual awards, which seek to recognise the big names and unsung heroes in the equestrian world. “We are thrilled every year by the enthusiasm from readers to nominate their heroes and the warmth with which those nominations and awards are received,” said Horse & Hound editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins. The awards ceremony will be held at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 27 November.

Find out how to nominate your heroes

Shetland greets The King

Corporal Cruachan IV, the much-loved Shetland mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, joined the guard of honour to welcome The King to Balmoral on Monday (18 August). He joined Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, to greet His Majesty, standing proudly with his handler, Pony Major Corporal Rory Stewart, as The King inspected his Royal Guard. “Balaklava Company has the unique privilege of supporting His Majesty The King and the royal household during their summer court in Scotland,” said Major Tommy Blair, the officer commanding Balaklava Company.

Read more on this story

European Dressage Championships withdrawal

Lithuanian rider Justina Vanagaite-Samuile has withdrawn from the European Dressage Championships owing to a suspected equine virus in the region where she keeps her horses. Justina and 12-year-old gelding Nabab had been due to compete as individuals at the championships in Crozet, France (26-31 August). “As athletes, we are responsible not only for our own dreams, but also for the safety of those around us,” said Justina, adding that all her horses are “feeling good” and showing no signs of illness. “This decision is one of the hardest I have had to make, but I believe it is the right one. My horse comes first, always. So, no Europeans for us this time. But we will keep fighting, training, and chasing our goals – there will always be another chance.”

Discover more on this story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now