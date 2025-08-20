‘I want to be known for my achievements as an individual’: history-making rider eyes competitive return





Khadijah Mellah is set to make a competitive return to racing this week at the venue where she made history six years ago.

Khadijah was the first British Muslim woman to ride in – and win – a race in the UK when she triumphed in the Magnolia Cup charity race at Goodwood in 2019.

She has since secured her amateur licence and will ride the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Uncle Dick in the Gay Kindersley Memorial Amateur Riders Handicap at 5.15pm on Friday (22 August). It will be her first start as an amateur jockey.

“Riding back at Goodwood feels so special – it’s where everything began for me. So much has happened in the last six years, but the thrill of race-riding has never left me,” said Khadijah, who has since graduated from university with a degree in mechanical engineering and co-founded the Riding A Dream Academy to support other young people from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds into the sport.

“I’ve been working hard riding out in Epsom, Newmarket and recently Lambourn to prepare for this, and I can’t wait to get back out there.

“I have sacrificed so much to progress as a rider and really want to be known for my achievements as an individual, rather than as a ‘hijabi jockey’. It’s hard to get rides and I am beyond grateful to Eve who has given me such a huge opportunity and has recognised my efforts.

“Being an outsider in racing can be really tough but Eve has been so welcoming and supported my progress and I will never forget it.”

Khadijah added that she “completely lost my mind” when she got the call to ask if she would like to ride in the race.

“This is just such a beautiful way to emerge again on the racing scene,” she said. “Being back at Goodwood racecourse just after seeing one of my students [Sienna Anderson] ride in the Markel Magnolia Cup, I’m so grateful.

“It’s a privilege to be in this position and I’ve given everything to make sure I can try and get the best outcome. Eve has been so brilliant and supportive, she has been so approachable and straightforward and understanding. If I’m going to ride anyone’s horse, especially for my first ride, I’m so glad it’s Eve.

“This is why we need to encourage and nurture women’s development in horseracing. Visibility and seeing it to believe it is so important, but also having a relatable person to go to for advice makes a massive difference.”

On watching what Sienna has achieved with the support of the Riding A Dream Academy, Khadijah said: “She already looks so much better than I ever was. It just shows the quality of the programme we deliver and how much talent and ambition there is within the next generation.

“Diversity can bring so much excitement into this sport. There are going to be some kids who want this so badly, just as I do, and really bring out the best in racing. Sienna rode a brilliant race and pushed a great finish, and that just shows, and it is a taster of what’s to come.

“It’s important for me as a role model to keep pushing to different heights and lead by example and show the kids I’m teaching that even though it’s hard, you can try and do more. I want to try to win under Rules.”

Goodwood racecourse director said that Khadijah “captured global attention in 2019 when she stormed to victory”.

“At only 18, her win was nothing short of spectacular,” he added. “We’re delighted to welcome her back to Goodwood this Friday, as she returns to the scene of her triumph for her debut as an amateur jockey.”

