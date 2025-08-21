‘My horse comes first, always’: rider’s ‘heart-breaking’ withdrawal from Europeans





Lithuanian rider Justina Vanagaite-Samuile has said “my horse comes first, always”, as she withdraws from the European Dressage Championships owing to a suspected equine virus in the region where she keeps her horses.

Justina and her long-term partner, 12-year-old gelding Nabab, had been due to compete as individuals at the championships, which get under way in Crozet, France, on 26 August.

“With a breaking heart, I have made the decision not to go to the European Championships this year,” said Justina, who is based in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“In several stables in our area, including ours, there is a suspicion of a virus, and while we have already taken samples, the results will only come back on Friday.”

Justina added that the “good news” is that all of her horses, including Nabab, are “feeling good” and showing no signs of illness.

“But waiting with uncertainty and then still traveling would mean putting ‘Kebabi’s’ health at risk – and even more importantly, the health of every other horse competing at the Europeans. That is something I simply cannot and will not do,” she said.

“As athletes, we are responsible not only for our own dreams, but also for the safety of those around us. This decision is one of the hardest I have had to make, but I believe it is the right one. My horse comes first, always. So, no Europeans for us this time. But we will keep fighting, training, and chasing our goals – there will always be another chance.”

The Europeans would have been Justina’s fifth senior championship; she and Nabab competed at the 2021 and 2023 Europeans, the 2022 World Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics. In 2023 she became the first Lithuanian rider to compete in a dressage World Cup Final.

Lithuania will still be represented in Crozet, by Dalia Katinaite-Pranckeviciene, who is making her championship debut with 11-year-old mare Amica. The pair are based in Kaunas; a different region to Vilnius.

“The biggest congratulations and good luck to Dalia, who will proudly represent Lithuania at the Europeans for the very first time in her career,” said Justina.

“Wishing her a strong and unforgettable debut – we are all cheering for you.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now